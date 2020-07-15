County Commissioner Candidate Seth Clark calls out opponent Carlton Kitchens

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the 2020 Macon-Bibb runoff elections near, one candidate urges residents to reconsider whom they vote for.
Seth Clark, a commissioner candidate for District 5, says voters who plan to vote for Kitchens should re-evaluate their decision.
Clark calls Kitchen “unfit” public office due to his background that includes:
- aggravated stalking
- violent stalking
- middle and high school bans
“I think the information that is found in those public records shows that my opponent is totally unfit for office,” Clark said. “I couldn’t stay silent when I saw them. [I] did my homework to make sure that they were true and they are real and I thought that my neighbors deserve to know that this happened.”
Clark published the information on his Facebook page and website.
“I was shocked to learn that my opponent has a long and recent history of stalking and abusing women,” Clark said. “My love and respect for my neighbors does not allow me to stay silent on this.”
41 NBC News reached out to Carlton Kitchens a number of times for a statement, but he did not respond.
