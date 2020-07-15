Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several first responders are among the latest positive COVID-19 positive cases in Monroe County.

Deputy Chief Jason Lott says three of his first responders tested positive in the last two weeks.

With those first responders out, the county pulled other firefighters from other stations to fill their spots.

The employees who tested positive are quarantining at home for the recommended time. In the meantime, Lott says there’s something you can do to help first responders.

“If you call 911, when we get there, if you can walk outside in an open-air environment, please do. If you have a mask go ahead and have it on when we get there and that way your mask protects me and my mask protects you,” Lott said.

According to Monroe County EMS, the staff shortage will not affect the call response times and services.