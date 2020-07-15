Houston County Back to School Bash happening Friday

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As parents prepare for the upcoming school year, Houston County prepares for its Back to School Bash.

Houston County Family Connection Collaborative Partners and others will send students back to school with school supplies.

Volunteers passed COVID-19 screening and are ready to fill up thousands of book bags.

“2,300 backpacks that we will be given away,” said Executive Director of Houston County Family Connection Collaborative Partners, Tian Foss.

Volunteers filled backpacks Wednesday afternoon with supplies for all grade levels to give out to county students on Friday.

The community-wide bash will be held at two locations. The first: CB Watson in Warner Robins. The second location: Perry High school.

Foss says children must be present at the event and must be a county student to receive a backpack.

“Because of COVID, we want to make sure kids have what they need whether they’re being home-schooled, or doing online stuff,” the executive director said.

Volunteer Chelsea Dozier says she feels she is making a difference in students’ lives.

“By being able to come together as a group and pack these bags and spend time together and just put a lot of time, effort, and love into packing these bags is really what makes the difference,” said Dozier.

Foss says the group has been planning since February and due to COVID-19, the giveaway is a drive-thru event.

“For everyone’s safety we want everyone to stay in their vehicle,” said Foss.

The community-wide bash will be Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at CB Watson in Watson Robins and Perry High School.

Organizers say families can refer to the school system for resources if they are not able to attend.