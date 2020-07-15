The Medical Center, Navicent Health reports its at capacity but says its common

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Medical Center, Navicent Health is at capacity as of Wednesday afternoon, but the hospital says it is not due to care of COVID-19 patients.

“As a tertiary referral center, we frequently reach capacity at our 637-bed Macon hospital, and we work with the other hospitals in our system and region to ensure patients in need receive uninterrupted care,” Navicent said in a statement sent to 41NBC.

“We have a plan in place when we reach capacity, and we do not want anyone to be alarmed,” Allen continued. “Our hospital has returned to normal, pre-COVID business volumes and we are caring for the patient populations we normally care for – heart patients, cancer patients, trauma patients, and so many others who depend on The Medical Center for world class care.”

“We continue to stand ready to serve anyone who presents to our hospital in need of care, whether that be for COVID-19 or nonrelated illnesses and injuries.”

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency reported 2,741 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations in its Situation Report on Tuesday, July 14.

