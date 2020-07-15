Atlanta man dies after shot by police during foot chase

Listen to the content of this post:

AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) – A man shot by police in suburban Atlanta during a chase has died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Vincent Demario Truitt of Atlanta died Tuesday after being shot by Cobb County police.

State investigators say police tried Monday night in Austell to stop a car reported as stolen in Atlanta. Police say two of three passengers tried to run away and officers pursued on foot.

The GBI says one of the men brandished a handgun and was shot by a Cobb County officer. Police say the vehicle’s other two occupants were arrested a 17-year-old on an outstanding warrant and a 15-year-old on charges related to the stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek charges in the shooting.