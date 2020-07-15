Rose Parade cancelled for 2021 because of COVID-19

Listen to the content of this post:

(41NBC/WMGT)- The 2021 Rose Parade is cancelled because of coronavirus guidelines from the state of California, according to a news release from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association.

With tremendous disappointment, we are unable to host the 2021 #RoseParade. We will miss the joy of coming together for the Rose Parade, but will not miss this opportunity to celebrate a New Year & healthy new beginnings on January 1. READ MORE: https://t.co/ZRxXhxNWKF pic.twitter.com/YbobU3PmmZ — Rose Parade (@RoseParade) July 15, 2020

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. “Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade.”

The New Year’s Day tradition has only been cancelled during World War 2 in 1942, 1943, and 1945.

