Staying hot and humid, with storm chances

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
5
Listen to the content of this post:

The heat was intense once again today across Middle Georgia as our high temps warmed to 99 in Macon!

We have got another hot day on the way tomorrow, but it likely won’t be quite as hot for Thursday. We are also expecting more showers and storms in the area by Thursday afternoon.

As per usual, any storms that pop up could have heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

We get a break from widespread storm chances by Friday with just a slight chance of an isolated shower Friday and Saturday. That being said, it will still be hot and humid.

With more humidity on the way for Sunday, we will also see increased heat index values. Note, we will be getting back into the “Caution” and “Danger”ranges for our feels like temps both Sunday and Monday.

The good news for the start of next week, is that increased rain chances will lead to lower high temps. Monday will still be sweltering, but we will see a small cool down by Tuesday.

A lot can change for next week’s forecast, but hopefully the small cool down holds.

mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.