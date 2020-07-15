Staying hot and humid, with storm chances

|
The heat was intense once again today across Middle Georgia as our high temps warmed to 99 in Macon!
We have got another hot day on the way tomorrow, but it likely won’t be quite as hot for Thursday. We are also expecting more showers and storms in the area by Thursday afternoon.
As per usual, any storms that pop up could have heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
We get a break from widespread storm chances by Friday with just a slight chance of an isolated shower Friday and Saturday. That being said, it will still be hot and humid.
With more humidity on the way for Sunday, we will also see increased heat index values. Note, we will be getting back into the “Caution” and “Danger”ranges for our feels like temps both Sunday and Monday.
The good news for the start of next week, is that increased rain chances will lead to lower high temps. Monday will still be sweltering, but we will see a small cool down by Tuesday.
A lot can change for next week’s forecast, but hopefully the small cool down holds.