UPDATE (Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 127,834 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 376 2025.75 15 49
Atkinson 210 2521.01 2 27
Bacon 317 2779.73 5 27
Baker 45 1444.16 3 12
Baldwin 701 1577.83 35 82
Banks 166 830.75 3 25
Barrow 681 788.35 28 133
Bartow 1058 955.12 45 165
Ben Hill 244 1465.91 1 18
Berrien 186 964.93 0 9
Bibb 1972 1296.09 43 342
Bleckley 100 778.94 1 8
Brantley 152 791.58 3 8
Brooks 238 1513.32 12 25
Bryan 300 766.54 5 35
Bulloch 699 879.61 6 54
Burke 232 1038.4 7 41
Butts 352 1398.27 35 32
Calhoun 170 2691.15 6 35
Camden 320 593.43 2 12
Candler 103 950.45 0 6
Carroll 1145 953.22 40 120
Catoosa 371 539.47 8 28
Charlton 147 1109.35 2 12
Chatham 2907 994.95 39 309
Chattahoochee 490 4558.56 1 8
Chattooga 84 339.17 2 5
Cherokee 1868 700.63 48 212
Clarke 1045 805.22 15 74
Clay 64 2241.68 2 5
Clayton 3060 1003.81 84 320
Clinch 124 1862.98 4 11
Cobb 7571 957.64 256 1024
Coffee 967 2246.64 17 132
Colquitt 1306 2877.1 20 96
Columbia 1044 658.13 12 84
Cook 262 1502.55 4 27
Coweta 927 609.86 16 68
Crawford 56 457.97 0 7
Crisp 322 1444.66 13 46
Dade 79 488.8 1 5
Dawson 187 692.05 3 28
Decatur 337 1280.3 8 34
DeKalb 8980 1132.19 186 1154
Dodge 155 760.36 2 14
Dooly 225 1679.1 13 45
Dougherty 2195 2441.47 156 480
Douglas 1545 1017.08 40 242
Early 325 3203.23 31 29
Echols 199 5013.86 0 6
Effingham 360 562.27 1 30
Elbert 197 1039.85 0 11
Emanuel 226 997.18 3 17
Evans 68 636.29 0 5
Fannin 137 520.52 1 12
Fayette 565 480.67 20 51
Floyd 784 784.66 15 60
Forsyth 1257 497.81 15 139
Franklin 272 1165.93 1 18
Fulton 11746 1068.61 331 1318
Gilmer 311 989.91 2 27
Glascock 15 495.87 0 0
Glynn 1653 1921.04 10 94
Gordon 598 1030.16 18 48
Grady 258 1051.34 4 42
Greene 136 726.61 10 21
Gwinnett 12217 1258 189 1442
Habersham 813 1775.11 41 114
Hall 4012 1944.28 65 524
Hancock 237 2892.71 33 39
Haralson 120 390.6 5 18
Harris 477 1374.16 13 51
Hart 125 478.8 0 8
Heard 90 727.57 3 9
Henry 1932 805.45 34 124
Houston 1060 674.99 32 167
Irwin 107 1134.32 1 14
Jackson 559 748.33 12 65
Jasper 92 647.93 1 8
Jeff Davis 175 1155.27 3 14
Jefferson 246 1606.48 2 29
Jenkins 169 1970.62 14 32
Johnson 141 1459.48 2 21
Jones 152 531.64 1 9
Lamar 154 795.99 6 16
Lanier 172 1661.68 3 11
Laurens 412 871.11 1 33
Lee 436 1454.74 22 73
Liberty 302 487.85 2 27
Lincoln 76 935.38 2 12
Long 75 376.6 1 2
Lowndes 1997 1694.12 18 108
Lumpkin 188 556.18 4 36
Macon 146 1124.11 10 36
Madison 192 636.25 4 21
Marion 105 1266.13 3 13
McDuffie 175 810.3 8 37
McIntosh 92 631.56 1 6
Meriwether 262 1246.43 3 29
Miller 61 1058.29 0 3
Mitchell 506 2294.16 41 107
Monroe 261 941.32 20 33
Montgomery 65 704.68 0 8
Morgan 91 475.49 0 8
Murray 326 809.72 2 23
Muscogee 3061 1597.38 64 324
Newton 1010 898.94 16 126
Non-Georgia Resident 9687 0 61 284
Oconee 257 615.76 14 35
Oglethorpe 122 800.52 7 19
Paulding 912 528.57 16 102
Peach 170 621 10 35
Pickens 130 387.71 5 17
Pierce 278 1422.36 5 35
Pike 124 657.48 3 13
Polk 372 855.53 1 20
Pulaski 61 559.99 2 8
Putnam 229 1046.38 12 24
Quitman 23 1002.62 1 5
Rabun 97 571.06 3 17
Randolph 214 3168.49 25 37
Richmond 1922 950.36 62 278
Rockdale 756 796.12 11 122
Schley 37 701.42 1 7
Screven 123 884.89 8 22
Seminole 61 749.39 2 8
Spalding 601 869.63 33 82
Stephens 375 1424.34 6 39
Stewart 233 3801.6 4 49
Sumter 642 2183.75 52 155
Talbot 97 1575.19 3 15
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 210 826.41 0 13
Taylor 47 590.6 2 12
Telfair 193 1233.7 3 16
Terrell 252 2976.26 29 61
Thomas 620 1395.42 33 92
Tift 1013 2481.02 29 126
Toombs 354 1311.94 5 28
Towns 71 590 1 11
Treutlen 51 746.82 2 11
Troup 1802 2559.15 39 195
Turner 206 2550.77 18 35
Twiggs 48 593.62 1 11
Union 123 485.49 4 29
Unknown 1664 0 3 52
Upson 393 1495.6 45 49
Walker 389 558.83 14 19
Walton 591 616.82 32 72
Ware 734 2047.25 17 84
Warren 36 690.98 0 16
Washington 205 1009.75 1 15
Wayne 204 680.59 0 24
Webster 34 1333.33 2 7
Wheeler 66 834.49 0 2
White 190 598.27 5 34
Whitfield 1978 1889.71 17 88
Wilcox 144 1638.23 15 20
Wilkes 124 1238.27 3 19
Wilkinson 126 1412.71 9 32
Worth 360 1787.31 22 58
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,342,066 (1,154,983 reported molecular tests; 187,083 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 127,834* (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,091 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

