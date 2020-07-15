|
Twiggs County Public Schools families with WiFi connection issues.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County students will learn from home for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year.
School officials deem this version of learning safest with COVID-19 numbers increasing.
According to Superintendent Elgin Dixon, the county is working to provide satellite internet buses to help families with WIFI connection issues.
The county provided the buses last school year and want to do the same when school starts in August.
Twiggs County Public Schools wants to help families financially as well.
“We’re also looking into some opportunities for low-income connectivity scholarships. So we’re looking for some of that as well. We’re trying to explore every opportunity to remove barriers that would impede learning,” Dixon said.
Also, Dixon says parents can check the school systems website for updates. Parent involvement coordinators will contact families once they finalize plans.