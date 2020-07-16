Man shot several times at an apartment complex in Macon, suspect still wanted

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Macon.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Green Meadows Apartments at 3867 Log Cabin Drive at 10 Wednesday night. Deputies say there was a fight and a 34 year old man was shot several times.
Deputies say he drove himself from the apartment complex to the Circle K at 3391 Mercer University Drive. He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in stable condition.
Deputies are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up