Man shot several times at an apartment complex in Macon, suspect still wanted

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Green Meadows Apartments at 3867 Log Cabin Drive at 10 Wednesday night. Deputies say there was a fight and a 34 year old man was shot several times.

Deputies say he drove himself from the apartment complex to the Circle K at 3391 Mercer University Drive. He was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in stable condition.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.