Construction worker dies after equipment fails at Macon motel

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A construction project turned deadly in Macon on Thursday.
Bibb County deputies say an accident happened at the Quality Inn on Chambers Road at 10 in the morning. The accident claimed the life of 18-year-old Johnny Stewart.
Deputies say Stewart and two other men were working to replace the sign at the motel when their equipment failed. While hanging from a crane, the sign eventually fell onto all three men.
The other construction workers went to the Medical Center Navicent Health for their injuries.
Deputies say medical staff pronounced Stewart dead at 11:19 this morning. The other workers are in stable condition.