MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon picked up another win Thursday night.
They beat the Lexington County Blowfish, 13-9, at Luther Williams Field. It was their fourth straight win over the Blowfish.
Lexington County took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Brennan Reback took advantage of an error by third basemen Cassius Young.
The Bacon didn’t waste anytime in the bottom of the first. Austin Deming hit two-run triple to put the Bacon up, 2-1.
With the game knotted at four in the bottom of the third, Tyler Williams put the Bacon up 5-4 with an RBI single to right field.
The decided blow then came right after Williams. Cassius Young crushed a grand slam to put the Bacon ahead, 9-4.
The Bacon would go on to win, 13-9. They’ve now won six of their last eight.
Their next opponent is Catawba. First pitch is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Luther Williams Field.