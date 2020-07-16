|
As more and more places are requiring masks, what does that mean for your pockets?
According to Dr. Antonio Saravia, associate professor of economics at Mercer, one-third of families are reporting they can’t pay their rent or mortgage.
Those same families are also struggling to keep up with bills as well.
Dr. Saravia says that when you pair bills with the added expense of buying masks, it takes an extra toll on low-income families.
Dr. Saravia does have a solution that would require a little help from local leaders.
“One little thing that perhaps domestic governments can do is say look here are masks. We’re subsidizing masks. Get the masks and get out to work. Put the masks on, send your kid to school, your going to have time to go out to work,” Dr. Saravia said.
NEED A MASK
Saturday there’s a free mask giveaway happening in the parking lot of the Tubman Museum. The event is from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.