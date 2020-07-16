Authorities arrest man in connection with shooting death of daughter

Listen to the content of this post:

ROCHELLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and other authorities arrested a man in connection with the shooting of his 4-year-old daughter. This comes from a GBI news release.

Investigators identified the man as 28-year-old Johnny Lee Kellom.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted an autopsy on the body of a 4-year-old victim shot on Tuesday in Rochelle. The preliminary results show the victim died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the 4-year-old was shot while she and her 3-year-old brother played with a gun inside the home. The investigation also showed that the Kellom was at the home with the children.

Also, investigators say the gun was not secured when one of the children gained access to it.

Johnny Lee Kellom charges

Authorities arrested Kellom on Wednesday and charged him with possession:

firearm by a convicted felon

tampering with evidence

giving false statements

reckless conduct

Authorities took him to the Crisp County Jail.