UPDATE (Thursday, July 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
5043
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 131,275 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 16.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 389 2095.79 15 49
Atkinson 218 2617.05 2 28
Bacon 324 2841.11 5 27
Baker 45 1444.16 3 12
Baldwin 715 1609.35 35 82
Banks 170 850.77 3 25
Barrow 705 816.13 29 134
Bartow 1089 983.11 46 168
Ben Hill 254 1525.98 1 18
Berrien 191 990.87 0 9
Bibb 2015 1324.35 43 349
Bleckley 102 794.52 1 8
Brantley 161 838.45 3 8
Brooks 244 1551.47 12 26
Bryan 315 804.86 5 37
Bulloch 723 909.81 6 57
Burke 240 1074.21 7 41
Butts 355 1410.19 35 32
Calhoun 171 2706.98 6 35
Camden 326 604.55 2 12
Candler 111 1024.27 0 6
Carroll 1200 999.01 40 120
Catoosa 375 545.29 8 28
Charlton 149 1124.44 2 12
Chatham 2991 1023.7 39 312
Chattahoochee 492 4577.17 1 9
Chattooga 88 355.33 2 5
Cherokee 1927 722.76 48 218
Clarke 1087 837.58 15 76
Clay 65 2276.71 2 5
Clayton 3132 1027.43 84 329
Clinch 125 1878 4 11
Cobb 7713 975.6 258 1045
Coffee 993 2307.05 17 136
Colquitt 1338 2947.59 20 98
Columbia 1057 666.33 13 85
Cook 271 1554.17 4 28
Coweta 938 617.1 16 68
Crawford 59 482.5 0 7
Crisp 324 1453.63 13 47
Dade 82 507.36 1 5
Dawson 191 706.86 3 28
Decatur 343 1303.09 8 36
DeKalb 9165 1155.51 186 1177
Dodge 161 789.8 2 15
Dooly 224 1671.64 13 46
Dougherty 2219 2468.16 156 481
Douglas 1576 1037.48 40 243
Early 326 3213.09 31 29
Echols 205 5165.03 0 6
Effingham 373 582.58 1 33
Elbert 209 1103.19 0 11
Emanuel 230 1014.83 3 18
Evans 78 729.86 0 5
Fannin 157 596.5 2 12
Fayette 584 496.84 20 52
Floyd 810 810.68 15 60
Forsyth 1280 506.92 16 139
Franklin 278 1191.65 2 19
Fulton 12184 1108.46 333 1354
Gilmer 322 1024.92 2 27
Glascock 15 495.87 0 0
Glynn 1695 1969.85 10 96
Gordon 627 1080.12 18 48
Grady 268 1092.09 4 44
Greene 154 822.78 10 21
Gwinnett 12489 1286.01 191 1467
Habersham 821 1792.58 41 115
Hall 4130 2001.46 65 540
Hancock 238 2904.92 33 39
Haralson 124 403.62 5 18
Harris 481 1385.69 13 51
Hart 131 501.78 0 12
Heard 89 719.48 3 9
Henry 1976 823.79 34 125
Houston 1108 705.56 33 170
Irwin 109 1155.52 1 14
Jackson 569 761.71 12 66
Jasper 96 676.1 1 8
Jeff Davis 180 1188.28 3 14
Jefferson 251 1639.13 2 30
Jenkins 171 1993.94 14 32
Johnson 144 1490.53 2 22
Jones 156 545.63 1 9
Lamar 157 811.5 6 16
Lanier 172 1661.68 3 11
Laurens 422 892.25 1 34
Lee 439 1464.75 22 74
Liberty 315 508.85 2 27
Lincoln 78 960 2 12
Long 78 391.66 1 3
Lowndes 2064 1750.96 18 108
Lumpkin 189 559.14 4 37
Macon 147 1131.81 10 36
Madison 206 682.64 4 21
Marion 105 1266.13 3 13
McDuffie 175 810.3 8 37
McIntosh 93 638.43 1 6
Meriwether 266 1265.46 3 31
Miller 63 1092.99 0 3
Mitchell 513 2325.9 41 108
Monroe 273 984.6 20 33
Montgomery 68 737.21 0 8
Morgan 94 491.17 0 8
Murray 336 834.55 2 23
Muscogee 3142 1639.65 64 336
Newton 1043 928.32 18 128
Non-Georgia Resident 10427 0 61 287
Oconee 264 632.53 14 35
Oglethorpe 125 820.21 7 19
Paulding 932 540.16 16 103
Peach 175 639.27 10 37
Pickens 134 399.64 5 17
Pierce 291 1488.87 5 35
Pike 128 678.69 3 13
Polk 386 887.72 1 20
Pulaski 63 578.35 2 8
Putnam 253 1156.04 12 26
Quitman 23 1002.62 1 5
Rabun 101 594.61 3 18
Randolph 220 3257.33 25 37
Richmond 1979 978.54 62 282
Rockdale 783 824.56 11 123
Schley 30 568.72 1 7
Screven 130 935.25 8 22
Seminole 63 773.96 2 9
Spalding 615 889.89 33 84
Stephens 379 1439.53 6 41
Stewart 231 3768.97 4 49
Sumter 649 2207.56 52 155
Talbot 101 1640.14 3 16
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 220 865.77 0 14
Taylor 46 578.03 2 12
Telfair 197 1259.27 3 16
Terrell 259 3058.93 29 61
Thomas 657 1478.7 33 93
Tift 1062 2601.03 29 132
Toombs 363 1345.29 5 28
Towns 75 623.23 1 12
Treutlen 52 761.46 2 11
Troup 1815 2577.61 39 197
Turner 207 2563.15 18 35
Twiggs 50 618.35 1 12
Union 127 501.28 4 29
Unknown 1322 0 1 37
Upson 397 1510.83 45 49
Walker 392 563.14 14 19
Walton 602 628.3 31 73
Ware 761 2122.56 17 86
Warren 37 710.17 0 16
Washington 208 1024.53 1 15
Wayne 216 720.62 0 26
Webster 34 1333.33 2 7
Wheeler 69 872.42 0 2
White 195 614.02 5 35
Whitfield 2017 1926.97 18 90
Wilcox 144 1638.23 15 20
Wilkes 130 1298.18 3 20
Wilkinson 127 1423.93 9 32
Worth 366 1817.1 22 58
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,369,484 (1,178,222 reported molecular tests; 191,262 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 131,275* (11.1% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,104 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

