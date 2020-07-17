Listen to the content of this post:

Two-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle on Hill-Brown Road.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A two-year-old is dead after a fatal traffic accident in Twiggs County on Thursday.

Twiggs County Sheriff’S deputies say the incident happened Thursday at around 9 p.m. on Hill-Brown Road.

Deputies say as the child’s grandmother checked the mailbox, the child ran into the roadway and got struck by a vehicle.

Deputies responded to the 911 call. When they arrived, a deputy performed CPR on the two-year-old, however, the child died as a result of injuries.

Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece pronounced the child’s death at 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was a 15-year old juvenile accompanied by two adults.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.