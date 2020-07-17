Former Westside DB/WR Jehlen Cannady talks UGA football experience

By
Montezz Allen
-
0
5
Listen to the content of this post:

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Westside defensive back and wide receiver Jehlen Cannady AKA “Hollywood” is now a preferred walk-on at the University of Georgia.

Cannady graduated from Westside this year. He’s the first football player ever to come out of Westside High School and then go on to play at UGA.

As a preferred walk-on, Cannady has a spot on the roster, but will have to earn a scholarship.

Hollywood finished his career at wide receiver for the Seminoles with over 700 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

As a defensive back, he finished with 30 pass breakups, six interceptions and three career forced fumbles.

He was named First Team All-Region twice and All-State Honorable Mention his senior year.

Here’s Cannady on his transition from high school to college.

“First of all, the intensity is way higher than it is in high school,” said Cannady. “I think in high school you kind of have to generate some of the attention on your own, versus in college, either you’re going to get it or you’re not going to be able to get it.You know what I’m saying?

“And then, the tempo is way faster. I’ve learned a whole lot of new stuff so far that I didn’t know coming out of high school, so I mean, it’s different but it’s nothing for me to adapt.”

Cannady also talked about what he hopes to accomplish while at UGA.

“I want to make a story, add to the story about myself. I want to inspire some of the kids from my hometown for one. And inspire more kids who get those preferred walk-on opportunities, so when they get them, they’re not scared to take them, thinking that they won’t have an equal opportunity.

“I feel like making this decision and what God has planned for me, I feel like I’m going to make something real big and I’m going to surprise a whole lot of people.”

 

Previous articleMacon Bacon tops Catawba, Savannah in clean sweep
Next articleCoach’s Corner: Central Part 1
mm
Montezz Allen
https://41nbc.com
Montezz Allen joined 41NBC as a sports reporter in 2019. He was born and raised on the West Side of Detroit, Michigan, but spent seven years in Chicago, Illinois. While there, he worked as a Sports Anchor at NCTV17, a Sports/News Reporter at Urban Broadcast Media and an Assistant Producer at WBBM-AM Newsradio — the No. 1-ranked news radio station in Chicago. He also made frequent guest appearances on WCIU's "The Jam" and The D & Davis Sports Radio Show at "670 The Score." He graduated from Oakland University — located in Rochester, Mich. — where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in 2012 and then earned a Master of Arts from DePaul University in Chicago in 2014. He's the first person out of his immediate family to achieve the feat of earning a college degree — let alone two of them. He's extremely proud of that. Tezz has a strong love for the game of basketball. He played most of his life. It's his passion. He admits that he's a Kobe Bryant fan and believes the "Black Mamba" is the second greatest player of ALL TIME, hands down. In his spare time, Montezz loves to workout, travel, shop for the latest fashion and spend time with his family. Tezz is excited to be in Middle Georgia, and is looking to tell the best sports stories he possibly can. Don't hesitate to hit him up at mallen@41nbc.com.