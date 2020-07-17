Former Westside DB/WR Jehlen Cannady talks UGA football experience

Listen to the content of this post:

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Westside defensive back and wide receiver Jehlen Cannady AKA “Hollywood” is now a preferred walk-on at the University of Georgia.

Cannady graduated from Westside this year. He’s the first football player ever to come out of Westside High School and then go on to play at UGA.

As a preferred walk-on, Cannady has a spot on the roster, but will have to earn a scholarship.

Hollywood finished his career at wide receiver for the Seminoles with over 700 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

As a defensive back, he finished with 30 pass breakups, six interceptions and three career forced fumbles.

He was named First Team All-Region twice and All-State Honorable Mention his senior year.

Here’s Cannady on his transition from high school to college.

“First of all, the intensity is way higher than it is in high school,” said Cannady. “I think in high school you kind of have to generate some of the attention on your own, versus in college, either you’re going to get it or you’re not going to be able to get it.You know what I’m saying?

“And then, the tempo is way faster. I’ve learned a whole lot of new stuff so far that I didn’t know coming out of high school, so I mean, it’s different but it’s nothing for me to adapt.”

Cannady also talked about what he hopes to accomplish while at UGA.

“I want to make a story, add to the story about myself. I want to inspire some of the kids from my hometown for one. And inspire more kids who get those preferred walk-on opportunities, so when they get them, they’re not scared to take them, thinking that they won’t have an equal opportunity.

“I feel like making this decision and what God has planned for me, I feel like I’m going to make something real big and I’m going to surprise a whole lot of people.”