Shots fired through mall parking lot in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Georiga (41NBC/WMGT) – A fight at a Middle Georgia mall spilled into the parking lot and ends with shots fired.

Friday afternoon, the Centerville Police Department received a call about a fight at the Houston County Galleria.

Witnesses say a group of about six men started fighting another man inside the mall.

Security broke that fight up, but later police say a group of people started shooting in the parking lot. There were no injuries, but bullets hit vehicles.

We spoke with Tim Emmert whose truck was shot.

“It’s kinda awkward, to be honest like I said. I had just literally got in there. I seen the guys run by looking crazy. I guess they had just been fighting or something. I’m assuming that’s why they were looking like that,” Emmert said.

Warner Robins Police made contact with suspects fitting the description of the shooters. Officers detained seven people, but they have since been released.

They also had a minor child with them and that child is now safe with its parents.

