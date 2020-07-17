Macon Bacon tops Catawba, Savannah in clean sweep

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Bacon picked up two wins today.
Half of their squad faced the Catawba Valley Stars at Luther Williams Field, while the other half of the team traveled to Savannah to take on the Bananas.
The Bacon beat Catawba, 9-7, in a close one.
The Bacon came out strong against Catawba. A three-run homer by JP Fullerton in the bottom of the first inning gave them an early 3-0 lead.
They’d lead 7-2 by the bottom of the second, but Catawba didn’t roll over and give up.
The Stars cut the lead to 9-6 off an RBI triple by TJ Keck. They’d add one more run, but wouldn’t get any closer.
The Bacon escaped with a 5-2 win on the road in Savannah. They’re now 4-5 against the Bananas this season.
They host Savannah Saturday at Luther Williams Field.