Macon-Bibb Corporal strives to promote hope in Middle Georgia

Corporal Greg Thomas does something special for law enforcement agents in Middle Georgia.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A member from one local law enforcement agency strives to promote hope in Middle Georgia.
Corporal Greg Thomas with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says with everything going on with police officers, he wanted them to feel appreciated.
Thomas says he reached out to three Zaxby’s locations, with help from the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia.
Thomas says what the fast-food chain did next to put smiles on so many faces.
“Between the three stores covering eight counties. Provided 371 individually boxed lunches for the supporters of Crimestoppers program,” said Thomas.
Thomas says the mission of his effort is to promote hope through teamwork. He says he hopes other food chains will participate.