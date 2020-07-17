|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the murder of 30-year-old Jontavious Towns, almost 3 years after his death.
Thursday, July 16, 2020, officers found and arrested 26-year-old Horace Jamal Marsh, in connection to the murder. Marsh was working at Freddy’s Steakburgers on Zebulon Road when he was taken into custody. After questioning, Marsh was placed in Bibb County Jail and charged with Murder, where he is currently being held without bond.
This comes after Jontavious Towns was reported missing on October 30, 2017. Two days later, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an unresponsive person on November 1, 2017.
Deputies arrived and found Towns’ body lying in a driveway between two abandoned houses on Rosecrest Avenue. The Bibb County coroner says Towns died after being shot and pronounced him dead at the scene. Now after almost 3 years, the man in connection with his murder has been arrested.
Anyone with any more information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.