Stay cool at Rigby’s during Middle Georgia’s hot weather

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It has been hot over the last few days, and the water park at Rigby’s in Warner Robins wants to help you stay cool.

The water park and entertainment complex are open now, except for the mini-golf course.

According to management, the staff there are following recommendations from the CDC to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Matt Garcia, the general manager at Rigby’s, says his employees are working hard to keep you safe.

“With our high traffic days, like a Saturday, we are really having our team focus out here,” Garcia said. “We keep at least two to three team members that are constantly going through, cleaning those touchpoints, putting down chairs, wiping down chairs periodically, wiping down the main focus touch points of our bathroom handles, and water fountains.”

For more information on Rigby’s operating hours and location, click here.