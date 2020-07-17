UPDATE (Friday, July 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/17/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 135,183 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17. Scroll down for maps and charts.
|County*
|Cumulative reported cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|402
|2165.83
|15
|51
|Atkinson
|223
|2677.07
|2
|28
|Bacon
|327
|2867.41
|5
|27
|Baker
|45
|1444.16
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|721
|1622.85
|35
|84
|Banks
|177
|885.8
|3
|28
|Barrow
|725
|839.29
|29
|137
|Bartow
|1110
|1002.07
|46
|170
|Ben Hill
|259
|1556.02
|1
|20
|Berrien
|194
|1006.43
|0
|9
|Bibb
|2077
|1365.1
|43
|361
|Bleckley
|102
|794.52
|1
|8
|Brantley
|166
|864.49
|3
|8
|Brooks
|255
|1621.42
|12
|26
|Bryan
|328
|838.08
|5
|38
|Bulloch
|751
|945.05
|7
|59
|Burke
|247
|1105.54
|7
|42
|Butts
|358
|1422.1
|35
|32
|Calhoun
|173
|2738.64
|6
|35
|Camden
|337
|624.95
|2
|12
|Candler
|125
|1153.46
|0
|6
|Carroll
|1260
|1048.96
|40
|120
|Catoosa
|385
|559.83
|8
|28
|Charlton
|171
|1290.47
|2
|12
|Chatham
|3106
|1063.06
|39
|320
|Chattahoochee
|493
|4586.47
|1
|9
|Chattooga
|89
|359.36
|2
|5
|Cherokee
|2014
|755.39
|48
|222
|Clarke
|1140
|878.42
|15
|77
|Clay
|65
|2276.71
|2
|5
|Clayton
|3236
|1061.55
|85
|337
|Clinch
|125
|1878
|4
|11
|Cobb
|7972
|1008.36
|260
|1061
|Coffee
|1006
|2337.25
|18
|141
|Colquitt
|1331
|2932.17
|20
|97
|Columbia
|1123
|707.93
|14
|87
|Cook
|278
|1594.31
|4
|28
|Coweta
|963
|633.55
|16
|69
|Crawford
|66
|539.74
|0
|7
|Crisp
|326
|1462.6
|13
|48
|Dade
|84
|519.74
|1
|5
|Dawson
|194
|717.96
|3
|28
|Decatur
|346
|1314.49
|8
|36
|DeKalb
|9308
|1173.54
|187
|1192
|Dodge
|165
|809.42
|2
|15
|Dooly
|222
|1656.72
|13
|45
|Dougherty
|2243
|2494.86
|157
|483
|Douglas
|1632
|1074.35
|41
|245
|Early
|326
|3213.09
|31
|29
|Echols
|205
|5165.03
|0
|6
|Effingham
|380
|593.51
|1
|33
|Elbert
|224
|1182.37
|0
|11
|Emanuel
|237
|1045.71
|3
|19
|Evans
|80
|748.57
|0
|6
|Fannin
|168
|638.3
|2
|13
|Fayette
|612
|520.66
|20
|54
|Floyd
|829
|829.7
|15
|61
|Forsyth
|1312
|519.59
|16
|141
|Franklin
|281
|1204.51
|2
|19
|Fulton
|12584
|1144.85
|335
|1385
|Gilmer
|326
|1037.65
|2
|26
|Glascock
|17
|561.98
|0
|1
|Glynn
|1734
|2015.18
|10
|103
|Gordon
|653
|1124.91
|19
|49
|Grady
|276
|1124.69
|4
|44
|Greene
|156
|833.47
|10
|21
|Gwinnett
|12897
|1328.02
|195
|1499
|Habersham
|836
|1825.33
|41
|117
|Hall
|4242
|2055.74
|65
|550
|Hancock
|240
|2929.33
|33
|39
|Haralson
|128
|416.64
|5
|18
|Harris
|485
|1397.21
|13
|52
|Hart
|136
|520.93
|0
|12
|Heard
|93
|751.82
|3
|9
|Henry
|2027
|845.06
|34
|126
|Houston
|1161
|739.31
|33
|177
|Irwin
|109
|1155.52
|1
|15
|Jackson
|590
|789.83
|12
|66
|Jasper
|101
|711.32
|1
|8
|Jeff Davis
|196
|1293.9
|3
|14
|Jefferson
|263
|1717.49
|3
|33
|Jenkins
|182
|2122.2
|14
|34
|Johnson
|146
|1511.23
|2
|23
|Jones
|156
|545.63
|1
|9
|Lamar
|159
|821.83
|7
|19
|Lanier
|175
|1690.66
|3
|11
|Laurens
|447
|945.11
|1
|35
|Lee
|441
|1471.42
|22
|74
|Liberty
|329
|531.47
|2
|29
|Lincoln
|83
|1021.54
|2
|12
|Long
|81
|406.73
|1
|3
|Lowndes
|2093
|1775.56
|19
|109
|Lumpkin
|193
|570.97
|4
|37
|Macon
|150
|1154.91
|10
|36
|Madison
|209
|692.58
|4
|21
|Marion
|108
|1302.3
|3
|13
|McDuffie
|182
|842.71
|8
|37
|McIntosh
|95
|652.16
|1
|6
|Meriwether
|277
|1317.79
|4
|33
|Miller
|65
|1127.69
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|515
|2334.97
|41
|111
|Monroe
|283
|1020.67
|20
|34
|Montgomery
|68
|737.21
|0
|9
|Morgan
|100
|522.52
|0
|8
|Murray
|347
|861.88
|2
|23
|Muscogee
|3196
|1667.83
|64
|347
|Newton
|1098
|977.27
|19
|141
|Non-Georgia Resident
|10916
|0
|61
|296
|Oconee
|268
|642.12
|14
|36
|Oglethorpe
|131
|859.58
|7
|19
|Paulding
|966
|559.86
|16
|107
|Peach
|184
|672.15
|10
|37
|Pickens
|138
|411.57
|5
|19
|Pierce
|298
|1524.69
|5
|35
|Pike
|135
|715.8
|3
|13
|Polk
|399
|917.62
|1
|20
|Pulaski
|63
|578.35
|2
|8
|Putnam
|254
|1160.61
|13
|27
|Quitman
|24
|1046.21
|1
|5
|Rabun
|108
|635.82
|3
|19
|Randolph
|222
|3286.94
|25
|38
|Richmond
|2096
|1036.39
|62
|283
|Rockdale
|803
|845.62
|11
|132
|Schley
|31
|587.68
|1
|7
|Screven
|132
|949.64
|8
|22
|Seminole
|64
|786.24
|2
|9
|Spalding
|629
|910.14
|33
|85
|Stephens
|383
|1454.73
|6
|42
|Stewart
|231
|3768.97
|4
|49
|Sumter
|657
|2234.77
|52
|156
|Talbot
|102
|1656.38
|3
|16
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|235
|924.8
|0
|16
|Taylor
|49
|615.73
|2
|12
|Telfair
|200
|1278.45
|3
|16
|Terrell
|260
|3070.75
|29
|61
|Thomas
|673
|1514.71
|33
|93
|Tift
|1093
|2676.95
|29
|140
|Toombs
|372
|1378.65
|5
|30
|Towns
|78
|648.16
|1
|12
|Treutlen
|53
|776.1
|2
|11
|Troup
|1841
|2614.54
|44
|201
|Turner
|211
|2612.68
|18
|36
|Twiggs
|51
|630.72
|1
|12
|Union
|134
|528.91
|4
|29
|Unknown
|1303
|0
|1
|33
|Upson
|407
|1548.88
|45
|50
|Walker
|402
|577.5
|14
|19
|Walton
|613
|639.78
|31
|76
|Ware
|788
|2197.86
|17
|90
|Warren
|40
|767.75
|0
|16
|Washington
|215
|1059.01
|1
|15
|Wayne
|242
|807.37
|0
|27
|Webster
|35
|1372.55
|2
|7
|Wheeler
|71
|897.71
|0
|2
|White
|204
|642.36
|5
|36
|Whitfield
|2070
|1977.61
|19
|96
|Wilcox
|146
|1660.98
|15
|22
|Wilkes
|136
|1358.1
|3
|20
|Wilkinson
|127
|1423.93
|9
|32
|Worth
|371
|1841.92
|22
|58
Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 1,392,154 (1,198,678 reported molecular tests; 193,476 reported antibody tests)
- Positive molecular tests: 135,183* (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 14,647 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 7/16 listed 2,841 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 3,132 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.