UPDATE (Friday, July 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/17/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 135,183 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 402 2165.83 15 51
Atkinson 223 2677.07 2 28
Bacon 327 2867.41 5 27
Baker 45 1444.16 3 12
Baldwin 721 1622.85 35 84
Banks 177 885.8 3 28
Barrow 725 839.29 29 137
Bartow 1110 1002.07 46 170
Ben Hill 259 1556.02 1 20
Berrien 194 1006.43 0 9
Bibb 2077 1365.1 43 361
Bleckley 102 794.52 1 8
Brantley 166 864.49 3 8
Brooks 255 1621.42 12 26
Bryan 328 838.08 5 38
Bulloch 751 945.05 7 59
Burke 247 1105.54 7 42
Butts 358 1422.1 35 32
Calhoun 173 2738.64 6 35
Camden 337 624.95 2 12
Candler 125 1153.46 0 6
Carroll 1260 1048.96 40 120
Catoosa 385 559.83 8 28
Charlton 171 1290.47 2 12
Chatham 3106 1063.06 39 320
Chattahoochee 493 4586.47 1 9
Chattooga 89 359.36 2 5
Cherokee 2014 755.39 48 222
Clarke 1140 878.42 15 77
Clay 65 2276.71 2 5
Clayton 3236 1061.55 85 337
Clinch 125 1878 4 11
Cobb 7972 1008.36 260 1061
Coffee 1006 2337.25 18 141
Colquitt 1331 2932.17 20 97
Columbia 1123 707.93 14 87
Cook 278 1594.31 4 28
Coweta 963 633.55 16 69
Crawford 66 539.74 0 7
Crisp 326 1462.6 13 48
Dade 84 519.74 1 5
Dawson 194 717.96 3 28
Decatur 346 1314.49 8 36
DeKalb 9308 1173.54 187 1192
Dodge 165 809.42 2 15
Dooly 222 1656.72 13 45
Dougherty 2243 2494.86 157 483
Douglas 1632 1074.35 41 245
Early 326 3213.09 31 29
Echols 205 5165.03 0 6
Effingham 380 593.51 1 33
Elbert 224 1182.37 0 11
Emanuel 237 1045.71 3 19
Evans 80 748.57 0 6
Fannin 168 638.3 2 13
Fayette 612 520.66 20 54
Floyd 829 829.7 15 61
Forsyth 1312 519.59 16 141
Franklin 281 1204.51 2 19
Fulton 12584 1144.85 335 1385
Gilmer 326 1037.65 2 26
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 1734 2015.18 10 103
Gordon 653 1124.91 19 49
Grady 276 1124.69 4 44
Greene 156 833.47 10 21
Gwinnett 12897 1328.02 195 1499
Habersham 836 1825.33 41 117
Hall 4242 2055.74 65 550
Hancock 240 2929.33 33 39
Haralson 128 416.64 5 18
Harris 485 1397.21 13 52
Hart 136 520.93 0 12
Heard 93 751.82 3 9
Henry 2027 845.06 34 126
Houston 1161 739.31 33 177
Irwin 109 1155.52 1 15
Jackson 590 789.83 12 66
Jasper 101 711.32 1 8
Jeff Davis 196 1293.9 3 14
Jefferson 263 1717.49 3 33
Jenkins 182 2122.2 14 34
Johnson 146 1511.23 2 23
Jones 156 545.63 1 9
Lamar 159 821.83 7 19
Lanier 175 1690.66 3 11
Laurens 447 945.11 1 35
Lee 441 1471.42 22 74
Liberty 329 531.47 2 29
Lincoln 83 1021.54 2 12
Long 81 406.73 1 3
Lowndes 2093 1775.56 19 109
Lumpkin 193 570.97 4 37
Macon 150 1154.91 10 36
Madison 209 692.58 4 21
Marion 108 1302.3 3 13
McDuffie 182 842.71 8 37
McIntosh 95 652.16 1 6
Meriwether 277 1317.79 4 33
Miller 65 1127.69 0 3
Mitchell 515 2334.97 41 111
Monroe 283 1020.67 20 34
Montgomery 68 737.21 0 9
Morgan 100 522.52 0 8
Murray 347 861.88 2 23
Muscogee 3196 1667.83 64 347
Newton 1098 977.27 19 141
Non-Georgia Resident 10916 0 61 296
Oconee 268 642.12 14 36
Oglethorpe 131 859.58 7 19
Paulding 966 559.86 16 107
Peach 184 672.15 10 37
Pickens 138 411.57 5 19
Pierce 298 1524.69 5 35
Pike 135 715.8 3 13
Polk 399 917.62 1 20
Pulaski 63 578.35 2 8
Putnam 254 1160.61 13 27
Quitman 24 1046.21 1 5
Rabun 108 635.82 3 19
Randolph 222 3286.94 25 38
Richmond 2096 1036.39 62 283
Rockdale 803 845.62 11 132
Schley 31 587.68 1 7
Screven 132 949.64 8 22
Seminole 64 786.24 2 9
Spalding 629 910.14 33 85
Stephens 383 1454.73 6 42
Stewart 231 3768.97 4 49
Sumter 657 2234.77 52 156
Talbot 102 1656.38 3 16
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 235 924.8 0 16
Taylor 49 615.73 2 12
Telfair 200 1278.45 3 16
Terrell 260 3070.75 29 61
Thomas 673 1514.71 33 93
Tift 1093 2676.95 29 140
Toombs 372 1378.65 5 30
Towns 78 648.16 1 12
Treutlen 53 776.1 2 11
Troup 1841 2614.54 44 201
Turner 211 2612.68 18 36
Twiggs 51 630.72 1 12
Union 134 528.91 4 29
Unknown 1303 0 1 33
Upson 407 1548.88 45 50
Walker 402 577.5 14 19
Walton 613 639.78 31 76
Ware 788 2197.86 17 90
Warren 40 767.75 0 16
Washington 215 1059.01 1 15
Wayne 242 807.37 0 27
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 71 897.71 0 2
White 204 642.36 5 36
Whitfield 2070 1977.61 19 96
Wilcox 146 1660.98 15 22
Wilkes 136 1358.1 3 20
Wilkinson 127 1423.93 9 32
Worth 371 1841.92 22 58
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,392,154 (1,198,678 reported molecular tests; 193,476 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 135,183* (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,132 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
