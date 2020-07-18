UPDATE (Saturday, July 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 18, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/18/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 139,872 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 18.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 411 2214.32 15 52
Atkinson 226 2713.09 2 28
Bacon 339 2972.64 5 28
Baker 45 1444.16 3 12
Baldwin 730 1643.11 35 84
Banks 182 910.82 3 28
Barrow 745 862.44 30 137
Bartow 1131 1021.03 46 173
Ben Hill 265 1592.07 1 21
Berrien 200 1037.56 0 9
Bibb 2152 1414.39 44 373
Bleckley 103 802.31 1 8
Brantley 169 880.12 3 8
Brooks 261 1659.57 12 26
Bryan 342 873.85 5 39
Bulloch 779 980.28 7 65
Burke 243 1087.64 7 43
Butts 363 1441.96 35 32
Calhoun 175 2770.3 6 35
Camden 355 658.33 3 14
Candler 125 1153.46 0 7
Carroll 1325 1103.07 42 121
Catoosa 388 564.19 8 28
Charlton 182 1373.48 2 13
Chatham 3264 1117.13 40 327
Chattahoochee 494 4595.78 1 9
Chattooga 93 375.51 2 5
Cherokee 2086 782.4 48 227
Clarke 1205 928.5 15 78
Clay 65 2276.71 2 5
Clayton 3331 1092.71 85 348
Clinch 128 1923.08 4 11
Cobb 8223 1040.11 263 1073
Coffee 1034 2402.3 18 142
Colquitt 1339 2949.79 20 99
Columbia 1186 747.65 14 91
Cook 284 1628.72 4 30
Coweta 988 650 16 71
Crawford 67 547.92 0 7
Crisp 335 1502.98 13 48
Dade 87 538.3 1 5
Dawson 199 736.46 3 30
Decatur 365 1386.67 8 36
DeKalb 9597 1209.98 188 1221
Dodge 165 809.42 2 15
Dooly 222 1656.72 14 45
Dougherty 2290 2547.13 158 490
Douglas 1692 1113.85 41 247
Early 327 3222.95 31 29
Echols 206 5190.22 0 6
Effingham 393 613.81 1 33
Elbert 228 1203.48 0 12
Emanuel 256 1129.54 3 19
Evans 86 804.72 0 7
Fannin 173 657.29 2 15
Fayette 629 535.12 20 56
Floyd 853 853.72 15 61
Forsyth 1355 536.62 16 145
Franklin 289 1238.8 2 19
Fulton 12872 1171.05 339 1421
Gilmer 347 1104.5 2 27
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 1801 2093.04 12 113
Gordon 670 1154.2 19 50
Grady 281 1145.07 4 45
Greene 159 849.5 10 21
Gwinnett 13234 1362.72 197 1537
Habersham 850 1855.9 41 120
Hall 4358 2111.96 66 559
Hancock 240 2929.33 33 39
Haralson 132 429.66 6 18
Harris 495 1426.02 13 53
Hart 143 547.75 0 12
Heard 97 784.16 3 9
Henry 2098 874.66 34 128
Houston 1190 757.77 33 182
Irwin 109 1155.52 1 15
Jackson 609 815.26 12 67
Jasper 99 697.23 1 9
Jeff Davis 207 1366.52 3 14
Jefferson 276 1802.39 4 36
Jenkins 187 2180.5 14 35
Johnson 150 1552.63 2 23
Jones 176 615.58 1 10
Lamar 164 847.68 7 19
Lanier 176 1700.32 3 11
Laurens 463 978.94 1 37
Lee 446 1488.11 22 75
Liberty 346 558.93 2 33
Lincoln 86 1058.46 2 12
Long 81 406.73 1 3
Lowndes 2180 1849.37 19 110
Lumpkin 203 600.56 4 38
Macon 150 1154.91 10 36
Madison 217 719.09 4 21
Marion 109 1314.36 3 13
McDuffie 195 902.9 8 37
McIntosh 101 693.35 1 8
Meriwether 280 1332.06 4 33
Miller 69 1197.09 0 3
Mitchell 522 2366.7 41 111
Monroe 293 1056.73 20 35
Montgomery 72 780.57 0 9
Morgan 102 532.97 0 8
Murray 371 921.49 2 24
Muscogee 3321 1733.06 64 356
Newton 1144 1018.21 19 144
Non-Georgia Resident 11531 0 63 301
Oconee 283 678.06 14 36
Oglethorpe 137 898.95 7 20
Paulding 1003 581.31 16 108
Peach 193 705.02 10 37
Pickens 162 483.15 5 19
Pierce 309 1580.97 5 35
Pike 140 742.31 3 13
Polk 410 942.92 2 20
Pulaski 70 642.61 2 8
Putnam 265 1210.88 13 28
Quitman 24 1046.21 1 5
Rabun 116 682.92 3 20
Randolph 223 3301.75 25 38
Richmond 2156 1066.06 63 289
Rockdale 840 884.58 11 134
Schley 31 587.68 1 7
Screven 133 956.83 8 22
Seminole 66 810.81 2 9
Spalding 639 924.61 33 86
Stephens 395 1500.3 6 42
Stewart 231 3768.97 4 48
Sumter 664 2258.58 52 156
Talbot 105 1705.1 3 16
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 255 1003.5 0 17
Taylor 51 640.86 2 12
Telfair 201 1284.84 3 16
Terrell 260 3070.75 29 61
Thomas 681 1532.71 33 95
Tift 1101 2696.55 29 140
Toombs 388 1437.94 5 32
Towns 81 673.09 1 12
Treutlen 56 820.03 2 11
Troup 1857 2637.26 43 202
Turner 213 2637.44 18 36
Twiggs 52 643.09 1 12
Union 135 532.86 4 29
Unknown 1628 0 6 50
Upson 407 1548.88 45 50
Walker 408 586.12 14 19
Walton 631 658.57 32 76
Ware 835 2328.95 17 92
Warren 45 863.72 0 17
Washington 221 1088.56 1 15
Wayne 292 974.18 0 28
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 75 948.29 0 2
White 210 661.25 5 36
Whitfield 2179 2081.74 23 98
Wilcox 146 1660.98 15 22
Wilkes 139 1388.06 3 20
Wilkinson 132 1479.99 9 32
Worth 372 1846.89 22 59
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,429,437 (1,231,806 reported molecular tests; 197,631 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 139,872* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,168 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 17, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

