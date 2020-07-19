UPDATE (Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/19/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 143,923 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 417 2246.65 15 53
Atkinson 227 2725.09 2 30
Bacon 345 3025.25 5 28
Baker 45 1444.16 3 12
Baldwin 738 1661.11 35 84
Banks 185 925.83 3 28
Barrow 760 879.8 29 137
Bartow 1138 1027.34 46 173
Ben Hill 266 1598.08 1 21
Berrien 201 1042.75 0 9
Bibb 2201 1446.6 44 373
Bleckley 102 794.52 1 8
Brantley 171 890.53 3 8
Brooks 271 1723.15 12 26
Bryan 363 927.51 5 39
Bulloch 791 995.38 7 65
Burke 245 1096.59 7 43
Butts 364 1445.94 35 33
Calhoun 177 2801.96 6 35
Camden 379 702.84 3 14
Candler 127 1171.91 0 7
Carroll 1359 1131.38 42 121
Catoosa 390 567.1 8 28
Charlton 186 1403.67 2 13
Chatham 3392 1160.94 40 327
Chattahoochee 495 4605.08 1 9
Chattooga 93 375.51 2 5
Cherokee 2110 791.4 49 228
Clarke 1238 953.93 15 80
Clay 65 2276.71 2 5
Clayton 3411 1118.95 85 351
Clinch 131 1968.15 4 11
Cobb 8370 1058.71 264 1074
Coffee 1049 2437.15 18 147
Colquitt 1360 2996.06 20 99
Columbia 1205 759.62 14 92
Cook 289 1657.4 4 30
Coweta 1010 664.47 16 71
Crawford 67 547.92 0 7
Crisp 337 1511.96 13 48
Dade 87 538.3 1 5
Dawson 202 747.57 3 30
Decatur 377 1432.26 8 36
DeKalb 9732 1227 188 1225
Dodge 167 819.23 2 15
Dooly 224 1671.64 14 46
Dougherty 2305 2563.82 158 492
Douglas 1733 1140.84 41 247
Early 327 3222.95 31 29
Echols 208 5240.61 0 6
Effingham 400 624.75 1 33
Elbert 235 1240.43 0 12
Emanuel 259 1142.78 3 20
Evans 93 870.22 0 8
Fannin 190 721.88 2 15
Fayette 654 556.39 20 56
Floyd 860 860.72 15 61
Forsyth 1372 543.35 16 146
Franklin 292 1251.66 3 20
Fulton 13117 1193.34 339 1426
Gilmer 354 1126.78 2 27
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 1834 2131.39 12 113
Gordon 679 1169.7 19 50
Grady 286 1165.44 4 46
Greene 161 860.18 10 21
Gwinnett 13444 1384.35 198 1537
Habersham 854 1864.63 41 120
Hall 4394 2129.4 66 559
Hancock 242 2953.74 33 39
Haralson 134 436.17 6 18
Harris 504 1451.95 13 53
Hart 152 582.22 0 12
Heard 101 816.49 3 9
Henry 2163 901.75 34 128
Houston 1217 774.97 33 181
Irwin 109 1155.52 1 15
Jackson 618 827.31 12 68
Jasper 102 718.36 1 9
Jeff Davis 210 1386.32 3 14
Jefferson 284 1854.63 5 36
Jenkins 189 2203.82 14 35
Johnson 153 1583.69 2 24
Jones 184 643.56 1 10
Lamar 165 852.85 7 19
Lanier 181 1748.62 3 11
Laurens 477 1008.54 1 38
Lee 448 1494.78 22 75
Liberty 363 586.39 2 33
Lincoln 86 1058.46 2 12
Long 81 406.73 1 3
Lowndes 2211 1875.67 19 111
Lumpkin 204 603.51 4 38
Macon 150 1154.91 10 36
Madison 225 745.6 4 21
Marion 111 1338.48 3 13
McDuffie 197 912.16 8 38
McIntosh 102 700.21 1 8
Meriwether 282 1341.58 4 33
Miller 72 1249.13 0 3
Mitchell 518 2348.57 41 110
Monroe 300 1081.98 20 35
Montgomery 78 845.62 0 9
Morgan 107 559.1 0 8
Murray 382 948.81 2 26
Muscogee 3382 1764.9 64 356
Newton 1177 1047.58 19 144
Non-Georgia Resident 12329 0 63 301
Oconee 289 692.43 14 36
Oglethorpe 137 898.95 7 20
Paulding 1043 604.49 16 109
Peach 195 712.33 10 37
Pickens 166 495.08 5 19
Pierce 312 1596.32 5 35
Pike 140 742.31 3 13
Polk 415 954.42 2 20
Pulaski 70 642.61 2 8
Putnam 272 1242.86 13 28
Quitman 24 1046.21 1 5
Rabun 118 694.69 3 20
Randolph 223 3301.75 25 38
Richmond 2208 1091.77 63 292
Rockdale 865 910.91 11 135
Schley 31 587.68 1 7
Screven 135 971.22 8 22
Seminole 71 872.24 2 9
Spalding 652 943.42 33 87
Stephens 402 1526.89 6 42
Stewart 233 3801.6 4 48
Sumter 665 2261.98 52 156
Talbot 106 1721.34 3 16
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 263 1034.98 0 18
Taylor 52 653.43 2 12
Telfair 201 1284.84 3 16
Terrell 260 3070.75 29 61
Thomas 692 1557.47 33 97
Tift 1108 2713.69 29 140
Toombs 402 1489.83 6 32
Towns 84 698.02 1 13
Treutlen 57 834.68 2 11
Troup 1866 2650.04 43 202
Turner 214 2649.83 18 36
Twiggs 55 680.19 1 12
Union 136 536.81 4 29
Unknown 1754 0 6 49
Upson 416 1583.13 45 50
Walker 410 589 14 19
Walton 645 673.18 32 76
Ware 844 2354.06 17 92
Warren 44 844.53 0 16
Washington 226 1113.19 1 15
Wayne 336 1120.97 0 28
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 76 960.93 0 2
White 213 670.7 5 36
Whitfield 2246 2145.75 23 100
Wilcox 146 1660.98 15 22
Wilkes 144 1437.99 3 20
Wilkinson 133 1491.2 9 32
Worth 374 1856.82 22 59
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,455,776 (1,255,319 reported molecular tests; 200,457 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 143,923* (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,173 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
