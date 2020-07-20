Baldwin County wants residents to abide by Georgia Safety Promise Campaign

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County Commission commits to the Georgia Safety Promise Campaign and wants its residents to do the same.
The statewide campaign urges the public to social distance, wear face coverings, and wash and sanitize hands.
Baldwin County officials and the City of Milledgeville encourage businesses to agree to simple — but critical — measures that will ensure safety while keeping Georgia open.
“If we would all follow those simple procedures. Although 4 or 5 months ago we wouldn’t have thought them simple but now they are,” said Henry Craig, Chairman for Baldwin County Commission. “We will change the direction of COVID-19 in our community and across the state only if we do those things.”
The guidelines were created by the Georgia Department of Public Health.