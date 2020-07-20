GHSA Board of Trustees votes to push back football season 2 weeks

|
Listen to the content of this post:
THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to push back the start of football season two weeks.
An original motion to start the season on time failed 8-4.
The season will now start the week of September 4 instead of August 21.
There will be a 10-game regular season, followed by five rounds of playoffs.
Despite the game schedule change, football conditioning can still start on July 27.
All other GHSA Fall sports will remain as scheduled on the current GHSA calendar.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.