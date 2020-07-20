Coach Kevin Kerr back with Macon Mayhem

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coach Kevin Kerr is back with the Macon Mayhem.

The team made the announcement Monday, saying in a news release that Kerr will become the team’s “fourth head coach and director of hockey operations in franchise history.”

Kerr led the team in its first three years in Macon before stepping down in 2018 to coach the ECHL’s Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Greenville chose not to renew Kerr’s contract ahead of the upcoming season.

Kerr was 94-56-18 in his first stint with the Mayhem, leading the team to the Southern Professional Hockey League playoffs in all three seasons and a President’s Cup Championship in the 2016-2017 season.

“We are tremendously excited to bring Kevin and his championship pedigree back to Macon,” said Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd. “Having familiarity with the area and with many of our players who played for him here in Macon or in Greenville, we feel Kevin will be able to hit the ground running.” Floyd continued, “With his leadership and recruitment skills, we know that signing Kevin is a pivotal step in returning to the levels of success that the Mayhem have achieved in the past.”

Kerr said coming back to Macon feels like coming home.

“I’ve had a lot of great memories with the Mayhem, and I’m ready to get back to work so we can hang some more championship banners,” Kerr said. “I’m looking forward to working with the new ownership group and Ryan [Michel] so we can achieve some great things both on and off the ice.”

Ryan Michel, who played under Kerr during Kerr’s first stint and was the team’s third head coach in franchise history, will stay on as associate head coach and director of player development.

“We saw immense potential in Ryan last season as he started to build momentum down the stretch before the season was cut short,” Floyd said. “We have found a significant role for him to play in the franchise’s future and are very excited to see what the future holds for him.”

Michel called the opportunity to coach at such a young age a blessing.

“I learned a lot in such a short period of time, but I’m thrilled to welcome Coach Kerr back,” Michel said. “I really enjoyed learning from him as a player, and I know that I’m going to enjoy learning more about the coaching profession from him as well.”

Visit maconmayhem.com or call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592 for more information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.