New York’s governor pledges aid to Georgia city in visit

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA (AP) — New York’s governor is pledging to help the Georgia city of Savannah fight COVID-19.
Andrew Cuomo’s Monday visit comes as fellow Democrat and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has been locked in a dispute with Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
The Georgia governor is trying to block cities from ordering mask use or taking other steps beyond his own executive orders.
Cuomo delivered protective gear and test kits, promising to help Savannah set up test sites and to share expertise on contact tracing.
The number of people hospitalized because of the respiratory illness in Georgia continues to rise, reaching nearly 3,200 on Monday, a level that has tripled in the past month.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved