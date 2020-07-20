Triple digits likely for first time this year

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The heat goes on as we move into a new work week
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 90’s and in some areas will crack the century mark. A few showers and storms are possible albeit coverage will be very limited. Overnight lows fall into the middle 70’s under a mostly clear sky.
TOMORROW.
Temperatures are back in the upper 90’s tomorrow afternoon with slightly better rain chances. High pressure is going to hold on strong across the southeast meaning that rain chances will once again be isolated at best.
REST OF WEEK.
I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but the heat is going nowhere anytime soon. Through the end of the 7 day forecast temperatures will hold strong in the mid and upper 90’s with isolated shower and storm chances daily.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).