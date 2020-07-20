Triple digits likely for first time this year

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
4
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- The heat goes on as we move into a new work week

TODAY.

 

Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 90’s and in some areas will crack the century mark. A few showers and storms are possible albeit coverage will be very limited. Overnight lows fall into the middle 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

Temperatures are back in the upper 90’s tomorrow afternoon with slightly better rain chances. High pressure is going to hold on strong across the southeast meaning that rain chances will once again be isolated at best.

REST OF WEEK.

I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but the heat is going nowhere anytime soon. Through the end of the 7 day forecast temperatures will hold strong in the mid and upper 90’s with isolated shower and storm chances daily.

Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.