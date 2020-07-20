UPDATE (Monday, July 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 20, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/20/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 145,575 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 20.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 437 2354.4 15 53
Atkinson 228 2737.09 2 30
Bacon 345 3025.25 5 28
Baker 45 1444.16 3 12
Baldwin 745 1676.87 35 84
Banks 188 940.85 3 28
Barrow 771 892.54 29 137
Bartow 1142 1030.96 46 174
Ben Hill 266 1598.08 1 21
Berrien 202 1047.94 0 9
Bibb 2248 1477.49 44 373
Bleckley 102 794.52 1 8
Brantley 174 906.16 3 9
Brooks 282 1793.09 12 26
Bryan 372 950.51 5 39
Bulloch 803 1010.48 7 65
Burke 252 1127.92 7 43
Butts 375 1489.63 35 33
Calhoun 175 2770.3 6 35
Camden 394 730.66 3 14
Candler 139 1282.64 0 7
Carroll 1373 1143.03 42 121
Catoosa 395 574.37 8 28
Charlton 194 1464.04 2 13
Chatham 3483 1192.09 40 327
Chattahoochee 502 4670.2 1 9
Chattooga 93 375.51 2 5
Cherokee 2125 797.02 49 229
Clarke 1255 967.03 15 83
Clay 65 2276.71 2 5
Clayton 3455 1133.39 85 351
Clinch 132 1983.17 4 11
Cobb 8510 1076.41 264 1078
Coffee 1055 2451.09 18 148
Colquitt 1360 2996.06 20 99
Columbia 1242 782.95 14 92
Cook 295 1691.8 4 30
Coweta 1019 670.39 16 71
Crawford 68 556.1 0 7
Crisp 339 1520.93 13 48
Dade 87 538.3 1 5
Dawson 202 747.57 3 30
Decatur 383 1455.06 8 37
DeKalb 9800 1235.57 188 1226
Dodge 168 824.14 2 15
Dooly 224 1671.64 14 46
Dougherty 2317 2577.16 158 494
Douglas 1750 1152.03 41 246
Early 326 3213.09 31 29
Echols 209 5265.81 0 6
Effingham 419 654.42 1 33
Elbert 234 1235.15 0 12
Emanuel 260 1147.19 3 20
Evans 100 935.72 0 8
Fannin 193 733.28 2 15
Fayette 669 569.15 20 56
Floyd 867 867.73 15 61
Forsyth 1383 547.71 16 146
Franklin 294 1260.23 3 20
Fulton 13379 1217.18 340 1433
Gilmer 360 1145.88 2 28
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 1858 2159.29 12 114
Gordon 685 1180.04 19 50
Grady 289 1177.67 4 46
Greene 165 881.55 10 21
Gwinnett 13614 1401.85 199 1537
Habersham 855 1866.81 41 120
Hall 4420 2142 66 559
Hancock 244 2978.15 33 39
Haralson 135 439.42 6 18
Harris 511 1472.11 13 53
Hart 158 605.2 0 12
Heard 102 824.58 3 9
Henry 2213 922.6 34 129
Houston 1239 788.98 33 181
Irwin 109 1155.52 1 16
Jackson 631 844.71 12 69
Jasper 103 725.4 1 9
Jeff Davis 216 1425.93 3 14
Jefferson 295 1926.47 5 37
Jenkins 193 2250.47 14 35
Johnson 155 1604.39 2 24
Jones 187 654.05 1 10
Lamar 166 858.01 7 19
Lanier 184 1777.61 3 11
Laurens 492 1040.26 1 38
Lee 449 1498.11 22 75
Liberty 377 609.01 2 33
Lincoln 88 1083.08 2 12
Long 83 416.77 1 3
Lowndes 2248 1907.06 19 111
Lumpkin 204 603.51 4 38
Macon 150 1154.91 10 36
Madison 228 755.54 4 21
Marion 111 1338.48 3 13
McDuffie 201 930.68 8 38
McIntosh 103 707.08 1 8
Meriwether 282 1341.58 4 33
Miller 72 1249.13 0 3
Mitchell 521 2362.17 41 110
Monroe 306 1103.62 20 36
Montgomery 86 932.35 0 9
Morgan 115 600.9 0 8
Murray 391 971.16 2 26
Muscogee 3435 1792.55 64 356
Newton 1202 1069.83 19 144
Non-Georgia Resident 12787 0 63 302
Oconee 294 704.41 14 37
Oglethorpe 140 918.64 8 21
Paulding 1057 612.6 16 109
Peach 201 734.25 10 37
Pickens 166 495.08 5 20
Pierce 314 1606.55 5 35
Pike 141 747.61 3 13
Polk 417 959.02 2 20
Pulaski 70 642.61 2 8
Putnam 274 1252 13 28
Quitman 24 1046.21 1 5
Rabun 118 694.69 3 20
Randolph 223 3301.75 25 38
Richmond 2305 1139.73 63 292
Rockdale 895 942.5 11 137
Schley 31 587.68 1 7
Screven 136 978.42 8 22
Seminole 71 872.24 2 9
Spalding 659 953.55 33 87
Stephens 403 1530.69 6 42
Stewart 233 3801.6 4 48
Sumter 668 2272.19 52 156
Talbot 106 1721.34 3 16
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 267 1050.73 0 18
Taylor 52 653.43 2 12
Telfair 216 1380.72 3 16
Terrell 260 3070.75 29 61
Thomas 696 1566.47 33 97
Tift 1109 2716.14 29 140
Toombs 412 1526.89 6 32
Towns 84 698.02 1 13
Treutlen 59 863.96 2 11
Troup 1874 2661.4 43 202
Turner 214 2649.83 18 36
Twiggs 56 692.56 1 12
Union 137 540.75 4 29
Unknown 1821 0 6 49
Upson 419 1594.55 45 50
Walker 411 590.43 14 19
Walton 649 677.35 32 77
Ware 851 2373.58 17 92
Warren 44 844.53 0 16
Washington 244 1201.85 1 15
Wayne 381 1271.1 0 28
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 77 973.57 0 2
White 218 686.44 5 36
Whitfield 2298 2195.43 23 102
Wilcox 147 1672.35 15 22
Wilkes 144 1437.99 3 20
Wilkinson 134 1502.41 9 32
Worth 374 1856.82 22 59
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,476,722 (1,273,781 reported molecular tests; 202,941 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 145,575* (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,176 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, July 20, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

