Warner Robins stabbing suspect in custody, victim recovering

Listen to the content of this post:
Police arrested 46-year-old Corey Dwayne Jenkins as his victim recovers from a stab wound.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins police are investigating a fight that sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound.
Police say the incident happened Sunday at 2 a.m. in the area of Watson Blvd. and Meadowdale Drive.
According to police, 46-year-old Corey Dwayne Jenkins stabbed 50-year-old Ryan Eric Ellis. Police say Ellis did not immediately seek medical attention.
However, dispatchers received a call for a stabbing victim just after 9:00 this morning.
Responding police found Ellis on Forrester Dr. and paramedics took Ellis to The Medical Center Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police charged Jenkins with Aggravated Assault, and he is currently at the Houston County Detention Center.
Anyone with information
- Det. Paul Peck at (478) 302-5380
- Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.