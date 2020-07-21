2 judges in lawsuit over Atlanta mask rule recuse themselves

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) — After one judge recused herself at the state’s request from hearing a lawsuit filed by Georgia’s governor over measures taken by Atlanta in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a second stepped aside because she used to work for the governor.

In the lawsuit filed last week against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the members of the City Council, Kemp argues that local leaders don’t have the legal authority to impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

Atlanta is among at least 15 local jurisdictions statewide that has ordered people to wear masks in many public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

