2020 Census: Macon-Bibb County response rate at 49.1 percent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County has a lower census response rate than the rest of the state as well as the nation. This comes from the U.S. Census Bureau.
As of this week, the national response rate stands at 62.1 percent. Georgia’s response rate falls below that at 57.9 percent.
Macon-Bibb County’s response rate stands at 49.1 percent.
Census groups are working to count everyone as communities could miss out on billions of dollars.
Encourage a neighbor for 2020 Census
Marilyn Stephens, the assistant regional census manager, says they are urging residents who have responded to encourage neighbors to do the same.
“Those who have responded, we want them to become a group of one and encourage ten people in the county to respond to the census,” Stephens said. “If you haven’t stopped what you are doing right now, it takes less than 10 minutes.”
Officials extended the census count to the end of October. However, census groups will start visiting households in August.
