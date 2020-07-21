Candidate for Macon-Bibb Commissioner asking for investigation of ballot irregularities

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Candidate for Macon-Bibb’s 5th Commission District is asking the Georgia Secretary of State and Macon-Bibb Board of Elections to investigate ballot irregularities after several complaints from local voters.

Candidate Seth Clark first got wind of the ballot concern earlier this week from voters in his district.

Clark says a district 5 voter reached out to him after receiving what she calls a faulty ballot for early voting.

Clark says, the woman, a registered Georgia voter who is eligible to vote in district 5, said

when she saw the options, the commissioner’s race wasn’t on it.

“It only had the mayor’s race on it,” said Clark.

After seeing the ballot himself, Clark says he sprung into action. He emailed the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections a photocopied absentee ballot as proof. He also filed a formal complaint with the secretary of state’s office.

“Their response was that the state director was going to look at it immediately,” said the candidate.

According to Clark, the woman filed an affidavit with the state board of elections.

She filed with another voter who already sent back her ballot, unaware of the missing race.

Clark says whether the vote is for him or his opponent Carlton Kitchens, he wants people to have their voice heard fairly.

“They will get access they deserve not just voters in this district but as American citizens and right now that access was denied,” said Clark.

Clark says no matter the district, voters need to double-check their ballots and if there is a problem report it to the board of election office.