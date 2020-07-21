Heat and humidity combine for another hot day

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A ridge of high pressure across the southeast will keep the temperatures up and rain chances down for the next few days.
TODAY.
We’re mostly sunny again today and that means temperatures will be on the rise quickly. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the middle and upper 90’s area-wide. A few showers and storms are possible as well during the afternoon and evening hours. Overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Rinse and repeat Temperatures are back in the upper 90’s during the afternoon with an isolated rain chance. Overnight lows remain on the warm side as temperatures only fall into the middle 70’s.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
A weak frontal boundary is going to try to move into the state by Saturday bringing us our best chance of rain for the foreseeable future. How far that front makes it south will determine just how much rain we get here in Middle Georgia. Stay tuned!
