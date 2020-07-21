Hooked On Science: Soda Showers

Listen to the content of this post:

SODA SHOWERS

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

10 Mentos Sheet of Paper

Tape

Index Card

2-Liter Bottle of Diet Soda

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Create a soda showers launcher tube by rolling the sheet of paper into a tube. Make sure the tube is a little bigger than the diameter of the Mentos. Use the tape to hold the paper in place. Describe and classify the Mentos by their observable properties.

STEP 2: Open the 2-liter bottle of diet soda, place the soda on the ground, and put the index card over the opening. Describe and classify the diet soda by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Load the Mentos into the launcher tube.

STEP 4: Place the launcher tube directly above the opening of the 2liter bottle of diet soda. Keep the index card between the bottle and your launcher tube.

STEP 5: Quickly remove the index card allowing the Mentos to fall into the 2-liter bottle of diet soda. Stand back and observe soda showers. Did dropping the Mentos into the diet soda result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the Mentos drop into the soda, the carbon dioxide gas bubbles, in the soda, attract to the tiny dents on the surface of the Mentos creating a physical reaction. When this happens there is a rapid release of carbon dioxide gas creating soda showers.