Macon-Bibb Commissioners approve mask mandate, relocation of Confederate statues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners Tuesday approved a local face covering mandate and the relocation of two downtown Confederate statues.

The ordinance says the Macon-Bibb County Commission “hereby declares that an emergency exists in Macon-Bibb County with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic” and that “all residents and visitors to Macon-Bibb County are hereby ORDERED to wear a face covering over both the nose and mouth at all times while as practicable while outside their homes or places of residence.”

Commissioners voted 7-2 to pass the ordinance. Commissioners Allen and Scotty Shepherd voted against it.

A face covering is defined in the ordinance as “a device that is designed to be worn and is actually being worn over the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other act of expiration, expectoration, or expulsion from the mouth or nose, whether intentional, or involuntary.” Face coverings shall be deemed sufficient “if made from paper, fabric, cloth, scarves, bandanas, plastic, or other materials in such as way as to be capable of effectively impeding the spread of saliva and other fluids as described herein.”

The ordinance says it shall be considered “impracticable” for any person to wear a face covering:

1. If that person is under the age of 10 years;

2. In a personal vehicle or other enclosed space occupied only by persons who live in the same household or place of residence as such person;

3. When exercising outdoors;

4. When eating, drinking, or smoking;

5. When wearing a face covering materially causes or aggravates a health condition; or

6. When wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal services, such as medical, dental, or care services.

The ordinance adds that anyone who fails to comply shall not be imprisoned but instead punished by a civil fine of no more than $25 on the first offense, no more than $50 on the second offense and no more than $100 on the third and subsequent offenses.

The 8-page ordinance also says nothing in it “shall be interpreted as limiting or discouraging the enforcement of Executive Order 07.15.20.01, or any subsequent executive order, according to its term.”

That executive order extended the state’s gatherings ban of more than 50 people, renewed business restrictions, protected the medically fragile and strongly encouraged Georgians to wear masks in public. It also said that “enforcement of any county of municipal ordinance that is more or less restrictive than this Order is hereby suspended.”

Commissioners approve relocation of Confederate statues

Commissioners also voted to pass a resolution that authorizes Mayor Robert Reichert to proceed with the 2015 Macon Action Plan, which, among other things, calls for the creation of a plaza at the intersection of Cotton Avenue and Second Street.

The resolution, which passed in a 5-4 vote (Commissioners Allen, Mallory Jones, Shepherd and Valerie Wynn voted against), calls for a Confederate monument at that intersection, along with the Women of the South monument at the intersection of Poplar and First Streets, to be moved to Whittle Park at Rose Hill Cemetery “upon identifying county funds” or otherwise raising funds.

If additional time is needed to prepare a permanent site at Whittle Park, the resolution says, the statues “shall instead be moved first into a temporary storage space for preservation and protection.”

The resolution says the monuments are being moved in part to “protect against the risk of injury or death to private citizens as a result of or in the course of acts of vandalism or destruction towards them.” It also mentions that the Macon Urban Framework schematic design from August 2017 called for the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Poplar Street and First Street, which would include and require a reconfiguration of the Women of the South monument.

The resolution added that “with the relocation of the Cotton Avenue monument to Whittle Park, the Commission finds that it would be appropriate to also place the Women of the South monument in Whittle Park so as to give prominence and mutual context to both monuments and allow for the completion of the Macon Urban Framework roundabout project.”

The resolution also called to move forward with improvements at Rosa Parks Square, which will include, among other things, a water wall, a stage area and the installation of a statue of Rosa Parks.

The estimated cost to relocate the statues and complete the Cotton Avenue Plaza, Poplar Street/First Street roundabout and Rosa Parks Square projects would be about $5 million.

