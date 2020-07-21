Macon businessman sentenced in case of defrauding BCSD

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon businessman convicted and sent to prison for his role to defraud the Bibb County School District of millions of dollars in 2013, will pay back taxpayers and serve his full prison sentence.

49-year-old, Dave Carty, was found guilty on February 1, 2019 of one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and ordered to pay $1,920,853.36 in restitution. Carty appealed, and on Tuesday, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed Carty’s conviction and the sentence.

A co-defendant, Isaac Culver, was found guilty in July, 2018, for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity, and ten counts of wire fraud. Culver was sentenced to 87 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $1,920,853.36 in restitution. Mr. Culver appealed his conviction and sentence, and that appeal is pending.