Middle Georgia parents look to alternative way to educate kids, homeschooling

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Middle Georgia schools prepare for the upcoming academic year, the continued rise in COVID cases has some parents thinking about homeschooling their children.

How to enroll your child in homeschooling

First, parents must file a Declaration of Intent with the Georgia Department of Education by September 1. Parents must have a high school diploma or GED, and teach a required curriculum for at least 180 days prior to homeschooling.

According to the Georgia Home Education Association, students must be taught a minimum of five core subjects. The home study program must have 180 days with at least 4.5 hours in a school day.

Sarah Yoder, a stay-at-home mother of four, says it’s about tailoring the lesson to your child’s needs.

“My son when he did his video lessons, he would sit on the floor and play with legos. If I made him sit in front of the screen and watch it, he would retain nothing. But if I let him move his hands with stuff he would retain it all,” said Yoder.

Yoder says she’s been homeschooling for the last ten years and was homeschool herself. She says after school systems shut down — paired with the uncertainty of the new school year — she felt heartbroken for parents with children in public schools.

However, Yoder listed the pros of teaching at home.

“You’re learning how to pay bills, learning how to grocery shop, nutrition, how much per ounce does an item have, and comparing it to what’s the best deal, coupons. Everything we do throughout the day is learning,” said Yoder.

In addition, Yoder says standardized tests are taken every three years rather than every year.

Georgia law requires homeschooling parents to report students to the department of education until the completion of the home study. Failure to report a child’s homeschooling status beyond the age of 16 can cause the student to be deemed a dropout.

“A family who chooses to homeschool their student after the age of 16…should still file the declaration of intent simply because we want to show continuity of that student’s education,” said Lisa Lewis, a volunteer for Georgia Home Education Association.

According to the association, parents must write and submit an annual summary of their child’s progress along with other documents by the end of the school year.

Lewis says parents no longer have to report attendance to the Georgia Home Education Association. Since the pandemic began, she has seen an increase in homeschool inquiries.