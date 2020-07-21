Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores July 13-17

|
Restaurant Report Card: July 13-17
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 13 and Friday, July 17, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Ole Choby’s
3065 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-10-2020
McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Surchero’s
108 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Bibb County:
Rodeo Bar and Grill
4053 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2020
KFC
4475 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Taco Bell
170 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Chen’s Wok
4632 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Nutrition for Tomorrow Food Program
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More – Mobile
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Firehouse Subs
4640 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY STE A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More – Base Operation
2778 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Bleckley County:
Middle Georgia State University – Georgia Hall (Food Service)
1100 SECOND ST SE COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Middle Georgia State University – Papa John’s
1100 SECOND ST SE COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Dodge County:
Village Pizza
1027 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Little Caesars
970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
The Country Crab Seafood Truck – Base
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
The Country Crab – Food Truck
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Houston County:
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from 7-16; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 07-20-2020 (follow-up)
Stoner’s Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2020
Middle Georgia State University – Knights Express
100 UNIVERSITY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2020
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Inspection Score: 76 (improved score on follow-up on 7-20; see above)
Inspection Date: 07-16-2020
Houston Lake Country Club (Food Service)
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2020
Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #1
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #2
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Concessions #3
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Rigby’s Water World – Mini Melts
2001 KARL DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2020
Zen Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
4086 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Jasper County:
Dairy Queen
680 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2020
Laurens County:
Roberson’s Bar-B-Que
1115 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Dexter Ice Cream – Base
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Dexter Ice Cream – Mobile
224 E MAIN ST DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Jack’s Hamburgers
118 N JEFFERSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Monroe County:
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Peach County:
1836 Restaurant
100 W CHURCH ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2020
Pizza Hut
313 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Marco’s Pizza
315 49 HWY STE D BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Treutlen County:
Mississippi Grill
1584 MISSISSIPPI AVE SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Twiggs County:
Kountry Kitchen & Seafood
101 MAGNOLIA ST JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2020
Shells Seafood Express (Twiggs)
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2020
Subway
13700 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Poppie’s Place
13864 US HIGHWAY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2020
Wheeler County:
Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
Wilcox County:
Shivansh Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 07-13-2020
