Staying hot with a chance of storms this week

For the second day in a row we warmed to 100 in Macon today and I for one am over it. Too bad for me, and everyone else who is over this heat, because we will be staying in the mid and upper 90’s.

What really helped us out today were the pop up thunderstorms that helped to cool many of us down from the upper 90’s to the 80’s.

Through the rest of the week we will see more hot days with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Not really much of a change for the past couple of days really. The good news is that it will be mildly cooler.



Over the weekend we will see increased chances for showers and thunderstorms. This should keep our high temps a little bit cooler over the weekend.



And just in case we had forgotten that we are in hurricane season, today, Tropical Depression Seven formed. This will likely be Tropical storm Gonzalo by tomorrow.

The track for this (right now) will bring the storm to Venezuela by Saturday night or Sunday. After that there are a lot of questions about where this will go, but we will just have to wait it out.



Not only do we have a named storm this evening we are also monitoring a tropical wave that is generally headed towards the Texas coast. This system has to make through a good bit of shear, so it will be interesting to watch once it moves further into the Gulf of Mexico.

All and all there are no imminent threats to Middle Georgia from the tropics, but it has already been a pretty active tropical season. We are now moving into the more active part of the season, with very warm ocean waters. Now is a great time to figure out your severe weather plan in case we see a tropical system in the area.