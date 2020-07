Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into the fatal shooting of a Macon man on Triple Hill Drive.

Investigators say they received a call at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in regards to a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say the victim’s son and grandson were at the Triple Hill Drive residence when the shooting took place. Both have been taken in for questioning.

This investigation is ongoing.