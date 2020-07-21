United Way to hold virtual Golden Eagle Awards ceremony

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — United Way of Central Georgia will hold its first virtual Golden Eagle Awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The organization took over the event after The Telegraph’s decided against hosting the 42-year scholarship program.
Originally, organizers scheduled in-person judging for March 21 and the awards ceremony for May 4. Due to COVID-19, the events were canceled. However, the United Way still aims to present the awards to the students.
George McCanless — the United Way President — says the judges, officials, and nominated students held virtual judging in June and are excited to announce this year’s Golden Eagle Awards scholarship winners.
“This gives us the chance to honor and celebrate these high school seniors who have excelled in 13 different academic categories,” McCanless said.
178 students were nominated by their teachers, coordinators, and administrators for the event.
Click here to watch.