UPDATE (Tuesday, July 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
5525
Georgia's cumulative reported cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 7/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 148,988 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21.  Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 449 2419.05 15 53
Atkinson 226 2713.09 2 31
Bacon 348 3051.56 5 28
Baker 45 1444.16 3 12
Baldwin 755 1699.38 35 84
Banks 191 955.86 3 28
Barrow 798 923.79 30 139
Bartow 1172 1058.04 49 176
Ben Hill 276 1658.16 1 23
Berrien 201 1042.75 0 11
Bibb 2328 1530.07 44 388
Bleckley 103 802.31 1 8
Brantley 179 932.19 3 10
Brooks 289 1837.6 12 31
Bryan 384 981.17 5 40
Bulloch 824 1036.91 8 67
Burke 263 1177.16 7 43
Butts 378 1501.55 35 33
Calhoun 178 2817.79 6 36
Camden 410 760.33 3 14
Candler 143 1319.55 0 7
Carroll 1392 1158.85 42 122
Catoosa 407 591.82 8 28
Charlton 204 1539.51 2 14
Chatham 3603 1233.16 41 345
Chattahoochee 504 4688.81 1 9
Chattooga 98 395.7 2 5
Cherokee 2202 825.9 50 244
Clarke 1286 990.92 15 86
Clay 67 2346.76 2 5
Clayton 3542 1161.93 86 361
Clinch 132 1983.17 4 11
Cobb 8759 1107.91 267 1101
Coffee 1071 2488.27 19 150
Colquitt 1361 2998.26 20 100
Columbia 1300 819.51 15 99
Cook 298 1709.01 5 32
Coweta 1042 685.52 17 72
Crawford 67 547.92 0 7
Crisp 340 1525.42 13 50
Dade 88 544.49 1 5
Dawson 205 758.67 3 30
Decatur 398 1512.04 8 40
DeKalb 9950 1254.49 190 1255
Dodge 174 853.57 2 16
Dooly 226 1686.57 14 46
Dougherty 2343 2606.08 158 498
Douglas 1805 1188.23 41 251
Early 336 3311.65 31 30
Echols 211 5316.2 0 6
Effingham 435 679.41 1 33
Elbert 246 1298.5 1 12
Emanuel 267 1178.08 5 23
Evans 112 1048 0 8
Fannin 199 756.08 2 16
Fayette 693 589.57 21 56
Floyd 889 889.75 15 61
Forsyth 1414 559.98 16 148
Franklin 300 1285.95 3 25
Fulton 13779 1253.57 348 1471
Gilmer 367 1168.16 2 33
Glascock 17 561.98 0 1
Glynn 1914 2224.37 12 123
Gordon 711 1224.83 20 50
Grady 301 1226.57 4 50
Greene 166 886.89 10 22
Gwinnett 13878 1429.03 204 1607
Habersham 876 1912.66 42 123
Hall 4528 2194.34 68 577
Hancock 244 2978.15 33 39
Haralson 136 442.68 6 18
Harris 522 1503.8 14 55
Hart 165 632.01 0 16
Heard 104 840.74 3 9
Henry 2260 942.19 35 133
Houston 1255 799.16 34 183
Irwin 112 1187.32 1 16
Jackson 647 866.13 13 71
Jasper 103 725.4 1 9
Jeff Davis 231 1524.95 4 14
Jefferson 312 2037.48 5 39
Jenkins 194 2262.13 14 35
Johnson 157 1625.09 2 25
Jones 191 668.04 1 11
Lamar 168 868.35 7 19
Lanier 184 1777.61 3 12
Laurens 513 1084.66 1 40
Lee 454 1514.8 22 75
Liberty 398 642.93 2 36
Lincoln 92 1132.31 2 13
Long 88 441.88 1 3
Lowndes 2285 1938.44 22 115
Lumpkin 211 624.22 5 40
Macon 151 1162.61 10 36
Madison 235 778.74 4 22
Marion 114 1374.65 3 14
McDuffie 206 953.84 8 39
McIntosh 110 755.13 1 8
Meriwether 290 1379.64 4 35
Miller 74 1283.83 0 4
Mitchell 525 2380.3 41 117
Monroe 315 1136.08 20 38
Montgomery 91 986.56 0 11
Morgan 112 585.22 0 8
Murray 399 991.03 2 26
Muscogee 3520 1836.91 67 360
Newton 1239 1102.76 21 146
Non-Georgia Resident 13123 0 68 313
Oconee 304 728.37 15 37
Oglethorpe 145 951.44 8 22
Paulding 1080 625.93 17 113
Peach 204 745.21 10 38
Pickens 176 524.9 5 20
Pierce 322 1647.48 5 36
Pike 141 747.61 3 14
Polk 431 991.21 2 20
Pulaski 70 642.61 2 8
Putnam 276 1261.14 16 32
Quitman 25 1089.8 1 5
Rabun 125 735.9 3 22
Randolph 228 3375.78 26 38
Richmond 2390 1181.76 69 296
Rockdale 914 962.51 11 139
Schley 31 587.68 1 7
Screven 136 978.42 8 23
Seminole 79 970.52 2 9
Spalding 664 960.79 33 87
Stephens 412 1564.87 6 43
Stewart 234 3817.91 4 48
Sumter 675 2296 53 158
Talbot 107 1737.58 3 16
Taliaferro 3 183.82 0 0
Tattnall 277 1090.08 0 19
Taylor 54 678.56 2 13
Telfair 219 1399.9 5 17
Terrell 265 3129.8 29 62
Thomas 714 1606.99 34 102
Tift 1088 2664.71 29 145
Toombs 426 1578.77 6 34
Towns 84 698.02 1 14
Treutlen 62 907.89 2 11
Troup 1939 2753.71 45 204
Turner 204 2526 18 36
Twiggs 58 717.29 1 14
Union 144 568.38 5 29
Unknown 1680 0 7 47
Upson 426 1621.19 45 50
Walker 414 594.74 14 19
Walton 669 698.23 32 78
Ware 896 2499.09 17 92
Warren 44 844.53 0 16
Washington 250 1231.41 1 15
Wayne 429 1431.24 0 32
Webster 35 1372.55 2 7
Wheeler 77 973.57 0 2
White 228 717.93 5 39
Whitfield 2347 2242.24 23 108
Wilcox 148 1683.73 16 23
Wilkes 149 1487.92 3 20
Wilkinson 140 1569.68 9 32
Worth 377 1871.71 22 61
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts above: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts below simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 1,498,525 (1,295,291 reported molecular tests; 203,234 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 148,988* (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 3,254 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

