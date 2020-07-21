Virtual back to school drive seeks community support

|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Even back to school drives are happening virtually this year.
State Farm agent Lindsey Dykes is asking the community to support Cochran and Bleckley County schools.
Until the end of July, you can purchase a back to school kit for as little as $5. Inside the kits are items for students and teachers. And to keep things socially distant, items purchased go straight to the school system.
Dykes says supplies received help the student succeed.
“You would be surprised how many kids don’t have the supplies for school. I think having things like that, even something as simple as a book-bag or a notebook just helps get those kids in the position for success. The littlest things like that make the biggest impact on their education,” Dykes said.
For those who prefer the traditional way of supporting students, you can drop off donations at Heartland EMS, Community in Schools, or the State Farm office in Cochran.
OPTIONS FOR VIRTUAL BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLIES
- Backpack – $5
- Teacher supplies – $9.39
- Student supplies – $15
For virtual donations, click here.