Yard, bulk waste collection temporarily suspended due to COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The trash pickup schedule for Macon-Bibb may be impacted during the upcoming weeks, due to COVID-19.
Macon-Bibb’s Solid Waste Department has temporarily suspended collection of yard and bulk waste due to a staffing shortage.
According to a Macon-Bibb email, a number of employees have come in contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19.
These employees are not at work. Also, the department is unable to staff a collection crew.
The Emergency Management Agency is in the process of finding private collection services to service the routes.
