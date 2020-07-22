Macon Tracks Running Club’s 2020 Labor Day Road Race Canceled

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Tracks Running Club’s 2020 Labor Day Road Races have been canceled.
According to a post on the running club’s Facebook page, Macon-Bibb County denied the running club a permit to hold the races and use the county’s roads.
The 44th annual 5K and 10K races were going to take place Monday, September 7th. Both courses lead runners through downtown Macon and into Central City Park. According to the running club’s website, the races also serve as qualifiers for the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta.
F.M. Barron, from the Macon Tracks Running Club, said on Facebook that he’s “deeply disappointed” that the Labor Day race will not be held this year. He also added that the running club’s officers and board members have worked since last year’s race to plan this year’s event and “regret the county’s decision.”
