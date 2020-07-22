Ex-lawyer gets 2 years in prison after stealing county money

|
ATLANTA (AP) – A disbarred Georgia lawyer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after being convicted of stealing $337,000 she was holding for a Georgia county.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash sentenced Carla B. Gaines Friday in Atlanta, also ordering her to pay nearly $331,000 in restitution. Gaines pleaded guilty in February to one count of theft from a government receiving federal funds.
Clayton County gave Gaines $712,400 to buy right-of-way from a College Park convenience store. Gaines paid $375,000 to the owner in November 2015 and was supposed to hold the rest of the money.
When the owner requested the remainder in March 2016, Gaines didn’t pay. Instead, prosecutors say she spent the money on herself and her law firm.