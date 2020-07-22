Fort Valley conducts city business remotely, 3 employees test positive for COVID

Listen to the content of this post:

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley government officials closed some facilities after three of its city employees tested positive for COVID-19. This comes from a Fort Valley Department of Safety Facebook post.

The Facebook post states that three firefighters tested positive last week for COVID-19. City officials closed the Fort Valley Municipal Complex and Fire Headquarters for cleaning and decontamination Monday.

The post says that “the city hired a professional cleaning company to sanitize the building with the goal of reopening to the public on Monday afternoon.”

Statement from the Chief

Chief Lawrence Spurgeon stated, “We are trying to use proactive measures to protect our citizens and city employees by sanitizing the city hall, requiring masks and conducting temperature checks. We have taken the added step of professional cleaning because we did have 3 positive people walk around city hall and conduct business before they knew they were positive and before they knew they had even been exposed.”

According to the post, the mayor and city council decided to continue conducting city business remotely for at least the next three months.

The three employees are under quarantine and the public safety department has completed COVID testing, according to the Facebook post.